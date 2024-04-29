Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.94 on Monday. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $273.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alto Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.