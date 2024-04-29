Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $610,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

