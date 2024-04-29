Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 890,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.30 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

