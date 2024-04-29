Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $166.51 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

