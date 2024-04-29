Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $166.51 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.