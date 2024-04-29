Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$48.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.93. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$36.42 and a 52 week high of C$52.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

