Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 64.1% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMV opened at $20.93 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

