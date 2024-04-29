Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 64.1% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ BSMV opened at $20.93 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
