New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.22 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Roblox worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Roblox by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

