Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $136.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.85.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

