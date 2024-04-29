Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

