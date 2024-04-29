Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

PFLC stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

