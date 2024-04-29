Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
PFLC stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Financial
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.