Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $553.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $312.36 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.