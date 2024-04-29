Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rises By 64.6%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

About Danske Bank A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.