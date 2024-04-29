Valmont Industries (VMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $14.25-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.250-15.500 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

VMI opened at $209.99 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.56.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.