132,274 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NYSE:FI opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

