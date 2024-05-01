Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AGIO opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $35.50.
In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $475,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
