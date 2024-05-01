Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

