American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE AXL opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Report on AXL

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.