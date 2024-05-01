Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 25.8 %

NASDAQ INVZW opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.