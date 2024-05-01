Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 25.8 %
NASDAQ INVZW opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.01.
About Innoviz Technologies
