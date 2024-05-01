Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.3 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

