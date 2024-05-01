Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

