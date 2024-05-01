Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 674.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

