Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $319.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.19. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

