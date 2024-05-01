Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

