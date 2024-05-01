Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
