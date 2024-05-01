Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,187,000 after buying an additional 880,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

