iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

USMV opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.