Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,325,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

