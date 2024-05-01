Mather Group LLC. Purchases 234 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $754.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $800.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

