Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDLS

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.