Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Noodles & Company Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
