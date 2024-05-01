Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.41 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,962 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $45,494,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after buying an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after buying an additional 294,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

