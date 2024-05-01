Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 406 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

