Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 284,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

