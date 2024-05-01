Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 266.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.