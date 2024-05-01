Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 813 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 810,183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,554,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 156,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 153,163 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

