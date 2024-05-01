Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 825 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.