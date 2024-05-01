Twist Bioscience (TWST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.5 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

