18,215 Shares in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $123,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.