Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.