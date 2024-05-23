Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $798,000 Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 217,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 927,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNX opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.