Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,787 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

