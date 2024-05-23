iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWV stock opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.