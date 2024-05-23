Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

