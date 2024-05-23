The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GLU opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $14.99.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.