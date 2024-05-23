Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

PODD stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

