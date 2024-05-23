Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 22,554 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QS

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 53.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.