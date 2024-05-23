Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,459 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $183.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

