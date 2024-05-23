PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,186 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 10.86% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HERO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 224,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.