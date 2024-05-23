PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,186 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 10.86% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HERO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 224,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
