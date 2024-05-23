Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) Announces Earnings Results

Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IVCP opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.01. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVCP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

