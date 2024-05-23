The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 339.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 51.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

