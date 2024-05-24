abrdn European Logistics Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.21 (LON:ASLI)

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASLI stock opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of £253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.35, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.52. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 1-year low of GBX 49.45 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 78.32 ($1.00).

About abrdn European Logistics Income

Featured Stories

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

