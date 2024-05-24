Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 21,438 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Evolus worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Evolus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,233.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,628 shares of company stock worth $830,947. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,880. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

